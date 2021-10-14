Great content is key to the survival and sustainability of online news outlets in this challenging era, the Editor-in-Chief, PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, has said.

Mr Mojeed, an award winning Nigerian journalist, gave this insight in his presentation at the 2021 annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) held at Sheraton Lagos last weekend.

Speaking on “Making Online News Outlets Sustainable,” Mr Mojeed noted that it is not just enough to generate content but having “great content” distinguishes any online news outlet from other brands.

This, he said, has a way of retaining visitors and readership over time which enriches and sets the platform on the path of sustainability.

Mr Mojeed, who is a thoroughbred investigative journalist and former president of GOCOP, told his audience that they equally have to be credible while carrying out their duties.

“You must be credible,” he said.

Credibility, he said, comes along with being “fair, diligent, consistent and ethical in your coverages.”

Additionally, the PREMIUM TIMES chief said that for online news outlets to be sustainable in this era, they must have multiple revenue streams.

“Advertising alone can’t save you from the hangman,” he added.

My experience

Sharing his PREMIUM TIMES experience, Mr Mojeed said the team he leads built trust with some non-profit entities that support for-profit newsrooms while working hard to sustain partnership with traditional advertising and exploring innovative advertising.

Mr Mojeed said the news outlet has evolved into book publishing, organising events such as training, data and analysis service, seeking donations that support journalism and the creation of membership services.

New Executives

Meanwhile, the Publisher of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo, emerged as the new president of GOCOP for the next two years at the AGM. She took over from the publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, after he served out two terms.

Ms Chigbo was elected the fourth President of GOCOP alongside 14 others.

They include Danlami Nmodu as the Deputy President; Ken Ugbechie as Vice President, South; Tom Chiaheman as Vice President, North; Collins Edomaruse as General Secretary; Olumide Iyanda as Deputy Secretary-General; Remmy Nweke as Publicity Secretary, Azuh Arinze as Financial Secretary and Yemisi Izuora as Treasurer.

Similarly at the AGM, Messrs Max Amuchie, Horatius Agua, James Ume, Akeem Oyetunji, Raymond Ukaegbu and Tony Edike were elected zonal coordinators for the North-central, North-east, North-west, South-west, South-south and South-east, in that order.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of her new team, Ms Chigbo pledged to do her best in uplifting the ideals of GOCOP and the credibility of members with the support and cooperation of the group.

The 2021 GOCOP Election Committee was chaired by Yusuf Ozi-Usman, publisher of Greenbarge Reporters while Afolabi Odeyemi was Secretary.

Other members of the committee included Monday Ashibogwu, Wole Tokede, and Kazeem Akintunde.

The membership of GOCOP, a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprised owners of online publications with vast experiences as professional journalists.