The three Catholic seminarians kidnapped on Monday have been freed by their abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the three men were kidnapped during an attack on Monday at the Christ the King Major Seminary in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

A statement from the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Emmanuel Okolo, said they were released on Wednesday, about 48 hours after their abduction.

The statement also urged Catholic churches to organise Thanksgiving masses for the successful release of the abducted people.

It, however, did not say whether any ransom was paid for their release.

Below is the full statement from the diocese.

From: The Curia, Catholic Diocese Of Kafanchan

To: CBCN, Metropolitan Archbishop of Kaduna Province, Vicar Foranes, Priests, Religious, People Of God, All Men and Women Of Goodwill

Subject: Three Seminarians of Christ the King Major Seminary Released

Date: 13/10/2021, Optional Memorials of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque and St. Edward

With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our Three Major Seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021. Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and Others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their Captors.

All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of THANKSGIVING to God tomorrow, Thursday 14th October 2021, for the quick and safe release of our Seminarians.

May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo,

Chancellor, Catholic Diocese Of Kafanchan