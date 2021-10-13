The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has reconstituted the leadership and membership of some standing and special committees of the Senate.

He made the announcement at the end of plenary on Wednesday.

The new chairmen are Sahabi Ya’u – Committee on National Population and National Identity; Adetokunbo Abiru – Committee on Industry; Saidu Alkali – Committee on Trade and Investments; and Kabiru Barkiya – Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

The new Vice-Chairmanship and Membership positions are Seriake Dickson – Committee on Interior and member of the committee on Appropriations; Biodun Olujimi – Member, Committee on Appropriations; Tolu Odebiyi – Vice Chairman, Committee on Marine Transport; Lekan Mustapha – Vice Chairman, INEC; and Jarigbe Jarigbe – Vice Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Others are Moses Cleopas – Vice Chairman, National Planning and Economic Affairs; Frank Ibezim – Vice Chairman, Committee on Industry; Nora Daduut – Vice Chairman, Committee on Culture and Tourism; and Degi-Biobarakuma Eremieyo – Member, Committee on Appropriation.

Some of the new appointees replaced some senators who have died. The deceased senators are Sikiru Osinowo, Rose Oko and Ignatius Longjan.

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ehwudjakpo, who was the vice chairman of the Committee on national planning and economic affairs was also replaced.

Mr Lawan, in his remarks urged the new chairmen and vice chairmen to commence their duties immediately, particularly with work on the 2022 budget.

“We expect that these Chairmen and Vice Chairman would start their work immediately, especially to work on the budget defense.

“We wish them like all of us, the best of tenure and steady hands on their work,” he said.

The Senate President announced the composition of 69 standing committees of the 109-member Senate in July 2019.

In the exercise, Mr Lawan named Ali Ndume (APC Borno), his main challenger for the position of the Senate President, as the chairman of the committee on army.

Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) who also aspired to the position but withdrew a week to the election, was appointed chairman of the committee on marine and land transport.