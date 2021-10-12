President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)
The appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.
The appointment is with effect from 27th November, 2021.
Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.
He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 12, 2021
