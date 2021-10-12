The House of Representatives will adjourn plenary on Thursday to enable committees to work on the 2021 budget, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said.

Mr Gbajabiamila disclosed this on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary.

He also said the debate on the general principle of the bill will commence on Wednesday and end by Thursday.

Mr Gbajabiamila did not disclose the number of days the budget defence will last.

He stated that copies will be distributed to members.

“We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari letter and budget to lawmakers.

“Members who are interested in the debate on the budget as presented, the merits and demerits and the general principles of the budget as presented by Mr President, please send your names to the clerk.

“We will be having the debate, two days, Wednesday and Thursday, after which we will suspend plenary for work to start on the budget, the budget defence.

“The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow. So if you are interested send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you are interested in contributing, whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name.”

The N16.39 trillion budget was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had assured Mr Buhari that the lawmakers will work to ensure that the January to December budget cycle will be maintained.

The debate on the budget is the second reading of the appropriation bill, and if passed, it will be referred to the appropriation committee while all other standing committees will become subcommittees of the appropriation committee.

All committees are to invite the ministries, departments and agencies under their supervision to defend their allocations.

Mr Gbajabiamila had last week Thursday said the lawmakers will not sacrifice thoroughness for speed.