The Federal Executive Council (FEC) awarded a total of 878 contracts since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2015

It also approved 319 Policies and 206 Briefs/Notes during the period.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the opening of a two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat on Monday in Abuja.

He did not,however, give details of the contracts and policies but that they were targeted at providing infrastructure, geared towards enabling faster economic growth and development.

The retreat was organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of the administration of Mr Buhari.

The event was attended by top government functionaries including Mr Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

It was also attended by all ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of agencies.

The Buhari administration began its first four year term in May 2015 while its second term began in May 2019.

“Overall, the total number of Contracts, Policies and Briefs/Notes approved by the Federal Executive Council between November 2015 and August 2021 stand at 1,403 comprising of 878 Contracts, 319 Policies and 206 Briefs/Notes,” Mr Mustapha said.

The SGF said between 29 May, 2019 and 31 August, 2021, the Council held 52 Meetings and granted 579 approvals comprising of 381 contracts, 110 policies and 88 brief/notes.

Mr Mustapha said “From the above, the 878 Contracts approved by FEC have mostly targeted the provision of infrastructure, geared towards enabling faster economic growth and development.”

According to him, the analysis also shows that the government remained focused on its cardinal responsibility of responsively addressing the myriads of needs and challenges of its citizens through the 319 approved policies initiated during the period.

“The details of this data are contained in the newly developed Compendium of FEC approvals from November 2015 – August. 2021, which is part of the Retreat documents circulated to participants,’’ he added.

The Buhari administration will leave office in 2023 when it will complete its second four-year tenure.