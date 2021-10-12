Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari submitted his government’s proposed spending plan for 2022 to the National Assembly.
The proposed total expenditure is N16.39 trillion, 12.5 per cent higher than the 2021 Budget.
Recurrent spending — that is wages and administrative cost of government — is estimated to cost N6.83 trillion. That is 41.7 per cent of the total
expenditure, and 18.5 per cent higher than the 2021 Budget.
The total capital expenditure is N5.35 trillion. The remaining consists of debt service and provision for repayment of maturing bonds.
DOWNLOAD THE FULL BUDGET HERE
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION