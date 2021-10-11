Maduka Okoye 6/10 90 Practically not needed as the Eagles could have played without a goalkeeper for large swathes of the match. When he was needed, he claimed balls into the box calmly.

Chidozie Awaziem 6.5/10 90 Awaziem replaced Aina and his aggressive nature permeated the defense line. He defended and attacked diligently and was almost unbeatable in one-on-one situations.

William Troost-Ekong 6/10 90 Ekong was more of the recycler at the back. He tried to give more passing options but his range was limited, with most of his passes sideways to his central defensive partner but he popped up to provide the assist for the second goal.

Leon Balogun 6.5/10 74 Balogun was the brunt of criticisms in the 1-0 loss to the CAR last Thursday but he earned personal redemption with his first-ever goal for Nigeria in his 38th appearance. Balogun lost concentration on the ball and lost the ball and had to be substituted in the second half.

Jamilu Collins 6/10 90 Collins was much better on the ball than his display in Lagos. The Paderborn defender was solid in the tackle and tried to help his team attack the CAR down the left as Ahmed Musa played in-field.

Frank Onyeka 6/10 90 Onyeka looked stolid last Thursday but in Douala, the Brentford midfielder looked more at ease and did not overplay. Effective in receiving the ball in tight positions and holding on to possession.

Joe Aribo 6.5/10 74 Aribo was more effective, more mobile, and decisive on the ball. Always showed up in the pockets to receive and create offensive connections.

Ahmed Musa 5.5/10 67 On his 100th appearance, Musa did not convince in an offensive midfield role but his urgency on the ball and the penchant to go forward with every ball received helped put the CAR under continuous pressure.

Moses Simon 6/10 90 Simon was the same. Lots of endeavour but a quite minimal end result. The Nantes forward was very diligent in tracking back and assisting Awaziem to block the CAR’s attacking forays down Nigeria’s left flank.

Kelechi Iheanacho 5/10 74 Iheanacho can be a luxury player in matches where grit and aggression are the currency. The Leicester man almost played for himself and made bad decisions on passes and shots.

Victor Osimhen 7.5/10 90 Osimhen got the goal his endeavour in both matches merited. His goal was well taken and he should have had a brace but his goal-bound effort in the second half was cleared on the line.

Substitutes

Chidera Ejuke 6.5/10 23 Ejuke almost scored a ‘golazo’ when he dribbled past all the CAR defensive players in the 74th minute but for a save from the CAR goalkeeper. The CSKA forward will do well to raise his head when in possession to be able to create scoring chances for his teammates.

Bonke Innocent 6/10 16 Added aggression to the Eagles midfield.

Kenneth Omeruo 6/10 16 Slotted seamlessly into the backline to repel any CAR attack as the match was closed out.

Manager