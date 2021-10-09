Nigeria has recorded one additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, with 269 fresh cases reported across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Friday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,743.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 207,479, among which the active cases are 9,674.

The NCDC also noted that the latest figure included backlogs of discharged and confirmed cases from Bauchi, Kano, Benue and Bauchi states.

Bayelsa State reported backlogs of 60 discharged cases for October 5 and October 8, 2021.

Kano, Benue and Bauchi states all reported backlogs of 15, 24 and nine confirmed cases respectively for October 7 and October 8, 2021.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT recorded 89 fresh cases to rank the first on the log, followed by Lagos with 54 cases and Benue with 24 cases to rank third.

Delta State in the South-south recorded 17 cases, followed by Kano in the North-west with 15 cases, Rivers, 14; Gombe, 13; while Kwara recorded 11 cases.

Also, Bauchi State in the North-east recorded nine cases, followed by two North-central states of Plateau and Niger recording eight and seven cases respectively.

Imo state in the South-east submitted three cases; Edo in the South-south, two cases; while Ekiti, Jigawa and Nasarawa recorded a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that four states, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto reported that they recorded no case on Friday.