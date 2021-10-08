President Muhammadu Buhari has approved two new tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
The president approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Friday.
Read the full statement below.
In consonance with the commitment of his administration to diversify the economy with agriculture playing a critical role, President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill 2021.
With the amendment, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation.
The President, who assented to the bills before his visit to Ethiopia, also approved the establishment of the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma and the Federal College of Education (Special) Birnin Kudu.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
