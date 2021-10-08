The police say 187 kidnapped persons were on Thursday rescued by security agents during raids on the dwellings of bandits in Tsibiri forest in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday, said the rescued victims comprise males, female adults and children and have been handed over to the state government.

“Following the implementation of the new security measures by the Zamfara State Government, the police and other security agencies have been carrying out assaults on identified bandits locations in different parts of the state, with a view to ridding the state of all recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements.

“Today, 7th October, 2021, police tactical operatives, in a joint operation at Tsibiri forest in Maradun local government area of the state, succeeded in the unconditional rescue of 187 victims abducted in Rini, Gora, Sabon Birni and Shinkafi communities in Bakura Maradun and Shinkafi LGAs respectively.

“The abducted victims, who had spent many weeks in captivity, were unconditionally rescued following extensive search and rescue operations that lasted for hours,” Mr Shehu said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, handed over the rescued victims to Governor Bello Matawalle. Speaking at the event, he said the new security measures in the state have led to the rescue of hundreds of abducted victims.

“Similarly, several bandits and their collaborators have been arrested, some have been charged to court, while others are undergoing discreet investigation,” Mr Shehu said.

Meanwhile, Mr Elkanah said the police and other security agencies would continue to work for the return of lasting peace and security in the state.

He sympathised with the victims for the sufferings they passed through while in captivity, and promised that the police would redouble their commitments to protect lives and properties of the citizens of Zamfara State.

Responding, Mr Matawalle thanked the police and other security agencies for their resilience and hard work in the enforcement of the new security measures in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe, the governor said the state government would continue to support and encourage security agencies in the state, to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

He further said that the state government would ensure that the rescued victims undergo medical treatment before being reunited with their families.

