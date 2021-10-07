The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned against imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The party gave the caution in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party said the federal government has the power to maintain peace in Anambra, before, during and after the state election.

The PDP held that the reported move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra State was a ploy to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate.

The party said its demand was predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra was contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process.

“The PDP insists that the federal government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.

“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly,” the party stated.

The PDP also urged the people of Anambra State to remain calm and take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots to derail the state electoral process in an inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door.

(NAN)