The House of Representatives has asked the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to immediately review the salaries of judicial officers upward.

The House also resolved that the federal government should increase statutory transfer to the judiciary.

These resolutions were a sequel to a motion moved on Wednesday by the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa Ibom).

Mr Onofiok informed his colleagues that the Chief Justice of Nigeria only earns N279,497 monthly, while the President of the Court of Appeal earns N206, 425 monthly.

The lawmaker described this as inadequate and called for an increase in salaries in line with economic realities in the country.

He said the existing wages are “unfair, unconscionable, unjust and unrealistic in the face of the several restrictions on the conduct of judicial officers.”

He said the current salaries render judicial officers vulnerable to corruption.

“Poor remuneration of judicial officers is a serious threat to the judiciary, which is a critical institution of the state and starving them of funds compromises their foundational functions and could present misfortune for our democracy as the Judicial Officers may not maintain impartiality and independence in the discharge of their judicial functions,” the lawmaker said.

Mr Onofiok added that the “budget for the judiciary has remained at N110 billion since 2017.”

The motion was passed without debate.