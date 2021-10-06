The Senate has confirmed the appointment of chairman and commissioners for the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.

The nominees were appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in September.

The confirmed nominees are Isa Ibrahim Modibbo (chairman), Gbenga Komolafe (chief executive), Hassan Gambo (executive commissioner, finance and accounts) and Rose Udom (executive commissioner, exploration and acreage management).

They were confirmed after the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Upstream.

Chairman of the committee, Albert Bassey (PDP, Akwa Ibom North East), who presented the report, said the nominees demonstrated sufficient knowledge of the workings of the petroleum industry, especially the upstream petroleum sector, as well as the economics of petroleum exploration and production.

He also said the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18(1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

“There are no adverse reports against the nominees as record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against them.

“The committee was satisfied with the qualifications, experience, suitability, competence and integrity of the nominees to assume the position of Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission,” Mr Bassey said.

After the confirmation, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the establishment of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission would provide a foundation for the stabilisation of the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

The Regulatory Commission, he said, has the enormous and huge responsibility of setting and establishing the Commission as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act.

“They have the unenviable responsibility of ensuring that they commit themselves and work hard to provide the solid and stable foundation for that matter, that they don’t waste any time because time is of essence.

“The Petroleum Industry will go through a reform process and the process has already started. This commission is one of the huge arms of those reforms that will stabilise the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

“We expect nothing less than commitment and patriotism on their side and wish them the best and a very fruitful tenure as they take their offices.”