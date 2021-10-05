ADVERTISEMENT

Following PREMIUM TIMES’ reports on the failure of Governor Dapo Abiodun to redeem pledges made to outstanding teachers in Ogun State, the governor has fulfilled his promises.

Mr Abiodun made the pledges during the 2020 World Teachers Day in Ogun State but did not fulfill them. He had, however, gone ahead to redeem the promises he made to the 2020 BBnaija winner Laycon. The governor gave the BBNaija star N5 million and a three bedroom bungalow.

Exactly one year after, however, during the 2021 celebration of the World Teachers Day, Mr Abiodun bowed to pressure as he redeemed his promise to the teachers.

The governor also gave another outstanding teacher, Kehinde Oladapo, a two-bedroom detached bungalow and N2 million.

Mr Oladipo teaches at Japara Junior Secondary School, Ijebu Igbo.

The governor also gave Uche Bakare from Army Day Secondary School, Owode Yewa, who also emerged the best teacher in the senior secondary school category, N2 million.

Oluwadare Odutayo from All Saints African Primary School, Ijebu Igbo, as the best primary school teacher for the year got N2 million as well.

The winners were given their documents and cheques immediately.

While speaking on the one year delay in the redemption of the last price meant for the teachers, Mr Abiodun noted that it was a a result of “administrative bottleneck”.

He noted that it was important that the rationale behind the celebration of Teachers Day was once more brought to fore on the global stage.

“We must continue to strive to rebuild the foundations of a happy, disciplined and prosperous society.

“In doing this, we must ensure that we provide an efficient and effective educational system that not only prepares the products for the opportunities and challenges of the present day, but also equips them for a brighter future,” he said.

The governor claimed that since assumption of office, his government had ordered the release of promotion letters to deserving primary and secondary school teachers due for promotion.

He also claimed that the state government “had rehabilitated over 956 classrooms in both primary and secondary schools.”

Earlier, the Chairman of NUT in the state, Abiodun Akinola, urged the government to quickly release unremited cooperative deductions which had been adversely affecting the lives of teachers and their families.

Mr Akinola, represented by the State Secretary of NUT, Samson Oyelere, appealed to the governor not to take the welfare and motivation of teachers in the state with levity.