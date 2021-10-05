President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
His request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, read it out at the start of the plenary on Tuesday.
Mr Buhari said his request is in accordance with Section 256(1) of the constitution.
“In accordance with provisions of Section 256 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards.” part of the letter read.
Mr Baba-Yusuf has been acting as the Court’s Chief Judge. He was sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, on August 16.
His swearing-in was sequel to the resignation of his predecessor, Salisu Garba.
If eventually confirmed, Mr Baba-Yusuf will be the FCT judiciary’s helmsman until his retirement age of 65, in six years.
He currently handles high-profile corruption cases, including the celebrated trial of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, with others accused of diverting funds meant for arms procurement under the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan administration.
