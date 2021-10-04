Three famous social media platforms – WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook – stopped functioning on Monday evening.
The three apps are owned by Facebook, an American company offering online social networking services, and are run on shared infrastructure.
All three apps stopped working shortly before 5.00 p.m. Nigerian time.
Other products related to the apps, such as Facebook Workplace, were also observed to have stopped working.
Users of Facebook and Instagram applications could not view posts on refresh, while WhatsApp messages could not be sent or received.
Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, who later bought WhatsApp and Instagram from the former owners.
WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an American freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service application. It allows users to share text and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, among other contents.
Instagram allows users to create and share photos, stories, and videos with their friends and followers.
Many users took to Twitter, a microblogging and social networking platform, to share their experiences.
“Release WhatsApp please,” twitter user Japheth Omojuwa wrote.
Another user, Prince Venkey, said, “Here we go again. Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down.”
The cause of the glitch was yet to be ascertained as of press time.
