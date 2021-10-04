ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria may already be heaving a sigh of relief from more than two months of dangerous consequences imposed by the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic associated with the Delta variant of the virus.

Consistently in the past few days, fewer states have continued to report new cases of the virus while fatalities have also reduced considerably.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded only 74 fresh cases across eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website late Sunday night, adding that the fatality figure remains at 2,723.

With the latest update, the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 206,138.

The NCDC stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 194,097 people.

Breakdown

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the country’s epicentre for the pandemic, came first on the log with 36 cases, and was followed by Edo State with 11 cases.

The FCT also recorded nine cases from the disease, while Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto recorded six cases each.

Delta State in the South-south recorded three cases while the trio of Benue, Oyo and Rivers States recorded a single case each.

Bauchi, Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, and Plateau States recorded no cases on Sunday.