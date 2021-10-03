ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent lawyer and son of the late Rotimi Williams, Ladi Rotimi-Williams, is dead.

His father, Rotimi-Williams, a President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the 1950s , died at 84 on 26 March, 2005.

According to the deceased’s younger brother, Kayode Rotimi-Williams, he died in the early hours of Sunday from COVID-19 complications.

The deceased was aged 74, The Nation reported.

His father, Rotimi Wiliams, was one of the first two persons to become a SAN in the country. The other person was Nabo Graham-Douglas.

Until his death, Ladi Rotimi-Williams was the Principal and founding Partner of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams’ Chambers.

He was appointed a member of the Constitutional Drafting Committee in 1988.

He was also appointed a Director of the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA)

He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1995.

In a tribute to the deceased, Lagos-based lawyer and prosecutor for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wahab Shittu, said the deceased would be “sorely missed.”

Mr Shittu recalled his personal relationship with the late lawyer, describing him as “sociable, friendly, nice and decent.

“We had mutual respect for one another. He drew me close to him like he did several others. No airs .None at all,” Mr Shittu said in a statement on Sunday.

He lamented that his demise “is a huge loss to the legal profession and the Nigerian society in general.”

According to Mr Shittu, the deceased reportedly fully vaccinated, adding “it is surprising that in spite of the precautions he took, he still died of Covid-19 complications – an indication that fully vaccinated or not, we remain endangered in these perilious times. How sad! We mourn,” the statement read.