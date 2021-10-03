ADVERTISEMENT

The country home of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, was allegedly set on fire in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Sunday, the politician has said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Igbokwe accused members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) for the incident.

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they raised (sic) down my house giving the jerrycans of petrol being offloaded from their sienna via CCTV. To God be the glory I am still alive,” Mr Igbokwe posted on Sunday afternoon.

He did not provide any evidence on the involvement of IPOB in the alleged arson.

Mr Igbokwe did not respond to calls and messages seeking clarification over the incident.

Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesperson, could not be reached as his phone line was switched off.

Over the past weeks, unidentified gunmen have targeted known personalities in the southeast, including Chike Akunyili, a medical doctor and husband of the late NAFDAC boss, Dora Akunyili.

Most of the attacks have been blamed on the members of IPOB, whose leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is in detention over charges of treason.

The IPOB leadership has, however, distanced its members from the attacks.