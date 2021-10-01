ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed additional 19 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, raising the nation’s total fatality from the disease to 2,720.

The disease centre, in its update on its Facebook page late Thursday night, noted that a total of 281 fresh cases were confirmed across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 205,765, while a total of 193,617 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

However, the NCDC noted that the latest figures included backlogs of 10 deaths from Delta State between 19 August and 24 September.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT displaced the country’s epicentre, Lagos State, to rank the first on the log with 111 new cases out of 281.

Lagos State, however, took the second position with 34 cases, while Edo State in the South-south followed with 33 cases.

Both Kwara and Plateau States in the North-central reported 20 cases each, while Rivers State in the South-south recorded 17 cases.

While South-easthern states of Abia and Imo recorded 10 and eight cases, Delta and Nasarawa States recorded seven cases each.

Ekiti State in the South-west submitted six cases, while Akwa-Ibom recorded three cases.

Oyo State came last on the log with two cases, while the NCDC noted that Kano and Sokoto States recorded no case.