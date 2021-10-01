ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) to rehabilitate the National Food Reserve Agency in order to address the looming food crisis in the country.

The president stated this Friday during a televised broadcast to commemorate the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

Mr Buhari in his speech blamed middlemen for the shortage in the food supply in the country due to their hoarding activities.

To address this, he said, the FMARD should work with the security agencies, Nigeria Commodity Exchange group and the National Assembly to proffer lasting solutions to the disruptive and unpatriotic holding activities of the middlemen in the country.

Mr Buhari said the agric sector remains the key driver to our economic diversification effort as the sector has been a consistent driver of the non-oil sector.

“It has contributed 22.35 and 23.78 per cent to the overall GDP in the first and second quarters of 2021,” he said.