President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday broadcast to the nation at 7.00 a.m. as part of activities marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country.
Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the address,’’ the statement said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION