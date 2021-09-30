ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday broadcast to the nation at 7.00 a.m. as part of activities marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the address,’’ the statement said.

(NAN)