The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded justice on the recent murder of a pastor by a mob in Masu in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State.

Shuaibu Yohana, who was also the chairperson of CAN in Sumaila council area, was reportedly killed after he was accused of hiding a murder suspect.

On 22 September , one Sabo Idris reportedly killed his elder’s brother’s wife, Zainab Balan’iya, using a wooden pestle, following a quarrel.

Mr Yohanna had reportedly intervened in the matter but was accused of hiding the suspect who is a Christian convert.

The mob lynched him and also burnt down his church, house and school.

The state’s CAN Chairperson, Samuel Adeyemo, in a statement to reporters in Kano, appealed to the Christian community to be calm.

Read below the full statement from CAN:

CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (CAN) KANO STATE CHAPTER PRESS RELEASE ON THE GRUELSOME MURDER OF LATE PST SHUAIBU YOHANNA

Late night of WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22, 2021.

We received a distress call with a sad news from the Assistant CAN COORDINATOR of SUMAILA LGA of the gruesome attack of PASTOR SHUAIBU YOHANNA by irate Muslim youths of Masu community where he had lived and pastored the New Life for All Nation Church for about 10 years.

THE DPO of Gani Police division was contacted by the assistant coordinator and we followed up to ensure their response. As at when the DPO would arrive the scene of the incident from Gani, the assailants had left the home of Pst Shaibu leaving in their trail; destroyed and almost demolished Church building with all the the Church properties destroyed, burnt 6 blocks of classrooms and the staff office, the children’s wing of His house with both his properties and that of his children all burnt and his section of the house destroyed and almost demolished.

The prelude to the event leading to this dastardly and inhuman act was the family feud that occurred between a young man called Sabo who eventually killed his brother with a pistil on Monday, 20th September, 2021. The said young man, Sabo who is an inconsistent member of the late Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna’s Church, reported and surrendered himself to the Nigeria Police Force without an arrest.

Inexplicably, the killers of our Late Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna accused him of ensuring the said Sabo reported and surrendered himself to the Nigeria Police Force and insinuated that the step lawfully taken, was an attempt to protect Sabo from jungle justice. This is the main accusation against Late Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna.

Pst Shuaibu as a Peace-loving Christian Community Leader who coordinates over 100 indigenous Churches, with tens of thousands of worshippers in the entire Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano State, attended the Muslim funeral of the Sabo’s sister-in-law which he killed, not knowing that a plot was been hatched against his life.

He was matchetted severally on his head and face with some part of his skull exposed as a result of the visible and deadly matchet wounds. The assailants left the Pastor Shuaibu in his pool of blood almost dead.

The Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Kano State Chapter the following day Thursday September 23, 2021, visited Masu village where the incident occured and saw the horrible scene of the incidence. We have petitioned The Executive Governor of Kano State, the office of the Kano State Commissioner of Police, The State Director of Directorate of State Security Services (D. S.S) and the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

CAN demanded for the immediate arrest and investigation of perpetrators of this dastardly and inhuman act of culpable homicide against our Sumaila CAN Coordinator, Pastor Shuaibu Yohanna and that they be thoroughly prosecuted without any interference whatsoever, from any quarters so that the perpetrators can face the wrath of the law.

We as CAN Kano State Chapter condemned this dastardly act in his TOTALITY and called on the security agencies in the State to ensure those that are already arrested especially the REAL PERPETRATORS be prosecuted and see they all face the wrath of the law. We further demand that all others involved and yet to be arrested be fished out and they also be prosecuted and justice according to the law of the land be melted on them.

Furthermore we demand that all the destroyed Church building and properties, the burnt school buildings and staff office and his destroyed and burnt house and properties be adequately rebuilt and paid for. In the same vein, there is the need for the state government to be all out to give the people living in the state adequate security to protect their lives and properties not minding their tribe, religion or status.

While we commend the spontaneous response of both the Commissioner of Police and the Director of DSS when we reported the matter to them by sending their high ranking officers to Masu, In same vein we equally commend the Executive Governor of Kano State who upon being aware of the unfortunate event, sent a delegation to visit the scene of the incidence led by Hon Kawu Sumaila and the Sumaila Local Government Chairman.

We assure the Christian community in Kano, CAN shall do all within her powers with the State government and security agencies to ensure normalcy is returned to this area. We are equally determined to follow this case to see that no stone shall be left untouched until justice is done to all involve in this dastardly act.

We therefore call on all Christians to remain law abiding and not to take laws into their hands, the peace of the State which includes our lives is so paramount to us.

CAN DEMANDS NOTHING BUT JUSTICE TO ASSUAGE ALL AND FOR PEACE OF OUR DEAR KANO STATE.

THE BLOOD OF THE RIGHTEOUS IS THE SEED OF THE GOSPEL. PASTOR SHAIBU YOHANNA DID NOT DIE AS A CRIMINAL BUT AS A RIGHTEOUS SERVANT OF GOD AND AN ADVOCATE OF PEACE AND PEACEFUL CO-EXISTENCE HENCE HE IS OUR MARTYR

REV ADEOLU SAMUEL ADEYEMO

CAN CHAIRMAN, KANO STATE.