The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the utilisation of monies released to fund the 2021 appropriation.

This followed allegations of diversion of funds by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The lower chamber resolved that standing committees of the House should investigate all their respective MDAs.

Two committees – Finance and Appropriation – were mandated to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Finance for the purposes of ascertaining releases made to the MDAs in compliance with the N13.58 trillion 2021 Appropriation Act.

These resolutions were made on Thursday, following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta).

According to Mr Elumelu, some MDAs are allegedly withholding funds released for the execution of projects, while others are diverting the funds for other projects in violation of the Appropriation Act.

“Between 40-60 percent of funds have been released for purposes of implementing the 2021 Appropriation Act, yet most of the MDAs are yet to dispense these funds for the purposes meant for.

“Some of the MDAs are alleged to have engaged in financial misappropriation by diverting such funds for other unrelated purposes thereby frustrating government macroeconomic framework, while others are in outright denial of not receiving such releases,” Mr Elumelu said.

Reacting to the motion, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said if the allegations are true, that would be a serious infraction.

In his ruling, Mr Gbajabiamila gave the committees two weeks to conclude the investigation.