Nigeria has recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 437 fresh cases confirmed across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, which also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 205,484.

The centre added that the fatality toll has increased to 2,701, while a total of 193,483 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

It noted that the new fatality figure includes 126 cases reported from Lagos state for September 28 and 29.

It also noted 12 rather than six recoveries were erroneously reported for Jigawa state on September 24.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State topped the chart, followed by Rivers in the South-south with 76 cases, while Kwara in the North-central ranked third with 44 cases.

The FCT recorded 37 cases, closely followed by Edo and Kaduna with 32 and 30 cases respectively, while Anambra and Delta States recorded 22 cases each.

Osun and Benue states recorded 12 and seven cases respectively while Abia and Nasarawa submitted six cases each.

While Kano State in the North-west registered five cases, Ekiti and Plateau states recorded three cases each,

Meanwhile, Bayelsa from South-south, Ogun and Oyo in South-west recorded similar cases of two each, while Bauchi and Sokoto States recorded no cases in the report.

Stats

Lagos-126

Rivers-76

Kwara-44

FCT-37

Edo-32

Kaduna-30

Anambra-22

Delta-22

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun-12

Benue-7

Abia-6

Nasarawa-6

Kano-5

Ekiti-3

Plateau -3

Bayelsa-2

Ogun-2

Oyo-2