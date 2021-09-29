ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate observed a minute silence on Wednesday in honour of late Chike Akunyili.

Mr Akunyili was the husband of Dora Akunyili, the late director-general of the food and drug regulator, NAFDAC. He was murdered by yet to be identified gunmen at Afor Nkpor in Anambra State on Tuesday.

Reports said he was shot dead while returning to Enugu from an event to honour his late wife. Residents of the South-east told PREMIUM TIMES that the medical doctor was killed by gunmen suspected to be members of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB has, however, denied responsibility for the murder.

The Senate’s resolution to mourn the late doctor followed a point of order raised by Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central).

Coming under order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules – Personal Explanation – Ms Ekwunife explained that Mr Akunyili went to Onitsha to present a paper and receive an award at the memorial lecture put together by a civil society organisation in honour of his late wife. He was killed at Nkpor on his way home from the event.

She said lots of gruesome attacks and killings had been going on in the South-east zone especially in Anambra, Enugu and Imo states.

The lawmaker, therefore, urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to work towards unravelling the perpetrators of the gruesome killings in Anambra State and other South-east states under the name of unknown gunmen.

She also urged state governors in the South-east to sit up to their responsibilities of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of residents of their states.