The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported security advisory pamphlet of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The pamphlet contains items 65 (e), advising corps members and staff on security and other safety measures.

The handbook, entitled, “Security Awareness and Education Handbook for Corps Members and Staff,” listed some high-risk routes and suggested what corps members and staff should do in the event of kidnap.

NYSC had initially denied the existence of the pamphlet, describing the report as fake.

However, the Corps later admitted the existence of the pamphlet and announced the commencement of probe into the pamphlet.

The decision to investigate the matter by the House followed a motion moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Mr Elumelu said the “inclusion of the said section shows a complete collapse in the architectural system of the country’s security forces and a major worry for friends and family as to why their children should be allowed to participate in this compulsory exercise.”

He added that the “insertion of such a clause by the NYSC in its security tips manual portrays the inability of the government to provide security on the highways as well as a surrender by the

government to kidnappers and bandits.”

Reacting to the motion, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said since the NYSC already denied the bill, hence, no need for investigation.

Mr Elumelu responded that he has a copy of the pamplet obtained from NYSC.

Responding to the information supplied by the Minority leader, Mr Gbajabiamila said NYSC lied to Nigerians by denying their document.

The House consequently resolved to mandate the House Committee on Youth Development to investigate the matter and also ensure that adequate measures are put in place to provide safety for corps members across the country.

When the motion was put to vote by the Speaker, it was unanimously adopted.