ADVERTISEMENT

A 38-year old bus conductor, Seun Aina, was on Tuesday sentenced to 25-years imprisonment by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for raping a 15-month-old toddler.

The judge, Abiola Soladoye, sentenced Mr Aina after finding him guilty of rape.

“The defendant is sentenced to 25-years in prison without an option of fine,” the judge said.

The prosecution led by Peter Owolabani said the bus conductor committed the offence at 5.30 p.m. on 3 January, 2018 at No. 5, Dominion Estate Road, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said the convict was 35-year-old at the time he committed the offence and the minor was his neighbour’s daughter.

During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor.

The defence presented two witnesses – the convict and a medical doctor.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

(NAN)