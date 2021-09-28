A 38-year old bus conductor, Seun Aina, was on Tuesday sentenced to 25-years imprisonment by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for raping a 15-month-old toddler.
The judge, Abiola Soladoye, sentenced Mr Aina after finding him guilty of rape.
“The defendant is sentenced to 25-years in prison without an option of fine,” the judge said.
The prosecution led by Peter Owolabani said the bus conductor committed the offence at 5.30 p.m. on 3 January, 2018 at No. 5, Dominion Estate Road, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.
He said the convict was 35-year-old at the time he committed the offence and the minor was his neighbour’s daughter.
During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor.
The defence presented two witnesses – the convict and a medical doctor.
The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION