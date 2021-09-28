ADVERTISEMENT

A health worker in Katsina, Murtala Umar, says he had been providing treatment and drugs to bandits with gunshot wounds even though he knew they were criminals.

Speaking to journalists at the state Police Command headquarters in Katsina where the police paraded him on Monday evening, Mr Murtala, however, said the bandits gave him no choice but to cooperate with them.

Mr Murtala, 34, owns a patent medicine store in Tashar Yar Alewa in Danmusa local government area of the state.

His community is one of the worst-hit by bandit attacks but he was never a victim, which drew him the suspicion of other residents who alerted the police.

“I studied at the College of Health and Technology in Kankia but I have not been working. The bandits usually come to my shop to seek my assistance which I oblige and they pay me accordingly,” he said.

He said he knew they were bandits but because they always came with guns, he had no option than to follow them.

“I regret my actions now and I will never do that again,” he said.

Mr Murtala confessed to providing “all sorts of medical services” to the bandits.

Notorious bandits arrested

At the same event, the police also paraded an alleged notorious bandit, Ibrahim Sama’ila.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect, known as Yellow, said he was engaged in criminal activities.

“I’m a bandit. It is not an allegation. I engage in cattle rustling, kidnapping, I also steal. So, this is not an allegation. But I am now regretting. That is how Allah destined it to be.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said seven women and their children were also recently rescued from a bandits’ hideout in the state.