The Nigerian Army has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic as heavy military equipment will be moved ahead of Nigeria’s 61st Independence celebration.
The Commander, Guards Brigade, Mohammed Usman, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guard Brigade, Godfrey Abakpa, on Monday in Abuja.
Mr Usman said that there would be movement of heavy military equipment into the FCT and environs, adding that the equipment would be used during Independence Day celebration on October 1
“The general public is hereby notified not to panic at the sight of the military equipment which will be used purposely for the Independence Day parade celebrations,’’ he said.
(NAN)
