Imo State, South-east Nigeria, on Sunday displaced the perpetual front runners on the list of COVID-19 infected states such as Lagos, Rivers and the FCT.

The state recorded 124 cases to be ranked first on the log and was followed by Lagos with 72 cases.

Only five states and the Federal Capital Territory were captured on the list on Sunday. On Saturday, 12 states and the FCT reported cases while 17 states and the FCT were captured on Friday.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update on its Facebook page on Sunday evening noted that the country recorded four additional fatalities from the pandemic with a total of 255 fresh cases confirmed.

The centre also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 204,456 and that the fatality toll has increased to 2,677, while a total of 196,620 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

However, the NCDC noted that the latest figures included backlogs of confirmed 124 infections and 140 discharged cases for Imo State from September 20 to 26.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data further revealed that apart from Imo and Lagos states, that ranked first and second respectively, the FCT also took the third position with 36 cases.

Also, Enugu State in the South-east recorded six cases, while Kano as the only state from the North-west captured in the statistics on Sunday recorded a single case.

It added that Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no single case.