Nigeria on Friday recorded three additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 477 fresh cases reported across 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Friday night.

The data indicates that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 203,991 while the fatality toll has increased to 2,671.

The report indicated that confirmed cases from Kaduna State include unreported 29 cases for Thursday and 39 cases recorded on Friday.

It also noted four states, Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States recorded no fresh cases.

Breakdown

The breakdown shows that Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre, reclaimed its top spot on the infections chart on Friday with 113 cases while Rivers State takes the second position with 79 cases.

The FCT, which ranked first on the log on Thursday now shares the third position with Kaduna State having recorded 68 cases each. However, Kaduna’s figure is a combination of statistics of Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Bayelsa states from the South-south region, recorded 37, nine, seven, six and two cases respectively.

Also, Abia State from the South-east region reported 36 cases while the trio of Oyo, Ekiti and Ogun State from the South-west recorded 16, six and a case respectively.

Both Benue and Plateau States from the North-central Nigeria recorded 12 and nine cases respectively, while Katsina and Jigawa from the North-west region also reported four and three cases respectively.

The last on the log is Yobe State from the North-east region which reported a single case on Friday.

Meanwhile, the centre noted in its report that a total of 192,139 persons, who were down with the disease at one time or the other, have recovered and have been discharged.