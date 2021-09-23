ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed November 30 for judgment in a suit filed by deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, against the Kano State government and others.

The judge, Anwuli Chikere, fixed the date after counsel for the parties in the matter adopted their written addresses with some oral arguments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deposed emir had, on 12 March, 2020, sued the Inspector-General (IG) of Police and Director-General, State Security Services (SSS) over what he called “unlawful detention/confinement”.

Also sued as a defendant in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, are the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The former emir had, in a motion -ex-parte dated 12 March, 2020, filed by his team of lawyers, sought an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring his right to human dignity, personal liberty.

The Kano State Government had on 9 March, 2020 deposed Mr Sanusi after which security agents moved him to Abuja.

He was later banished to Awe, Nasarawa State, where he was detained in a private home until March 13 when he obtained an interim order of the court for his release from house arrest.

The judge, Ms Chikere, however, ordered his immediate release.

Although the deposed emir had since been released after the court ruling, the case is still in court as the originating motion was yet to be determined by the court.

Part of the arguments of the respondents against Mr Sanusi’s main suit is that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter since the alleged violation complained of by him was a fallout of his dethronement which took place in Kano.

This line of argument points that the Kano division of the Federal High Court ought to be the appropriate venue to file the suit instead of Abuja.

(NAN)