ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly Complex on Wednesday experienced another embarrassing leakage due to rainfall despite the N9 billion allocated in 2020 supplementary budget for the revovation of the complex.

Buckets were put under the dome of the White House, to prevent water from flowing in the lobby.

The roof of the dome which traverses the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers bear watermarks from the leaking.

Worried about the situation, the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), at plenary raised a point of privilege on the leaking roof, describing it as dangerous for “continuous participation in lawmaking.”

”Our chamber is leaking. While coming into the chamber this morning, we noticed the cleaners making a frantic effort to scoop the water.

”This is dangerous to our day to day lawmaking, we cannot be representing our people and speaking for them under a leaking roof,” he said.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said Mr Elumelu’s point of order was noted, saying, “this is very important to us.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported the leaking of the roof in June before the lawmakers embarked on their annual recess.

Despite the long holiday and the N9 billion allocated for the renovation work on the complex in the 2020 supplementary budget, the management did not take advantage of the long holiday to fix the building.

Rather, the painting of the walls of the complex and construction of parking lots are some of the works currently going on.

The spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), had during an interview with this newspaper said the leaking roof justifies the N37 billion initially allocated for the renovation of the building.

Nigerians had expressed outrage over the allocation.