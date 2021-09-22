ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded three additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 513 fresh cases reported across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night.

The data indicates that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 202,704 while the fatality toll increased to 2,664.

The disease centre, however, noted that Kaduna submitted backlogs of reports for September 19 and 21.

Breakdown

Out of the 513 new cases, the epicentre of the disease, Lagos State recorded 132, followed by the FCT with 80 cases, while Rivers State ranked third with 70 cases.

Kaduna in the North-west recorded 43; Edo, 40; Ondo, 32; Delta, 23, Akwa Ibom State also recorded 21 cases.

Kwara State reported 16 cases, followed by Gombe with 12 cases; Anambra and Benue with nine cases each; Kano, seven cases, while Oyo State in the South-west recorded six cases.

Also, Borno State in the North-east registered three cases; Bayelsa, Katsina and Ogun States submitted two cases, while Jigawa came last on the log with a single case.