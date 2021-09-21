ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to expose those sponsoring terrorism in the country or admit being their associate.

The party, in a statement on Tuesday, dared the current administration following one of its official’s comment saying Mr Buhari-led government is not interested in naming and shaming the persons fueling insecurity in the country.

A media aide to the President, Femi Adesina, said this in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, in reaction to a question on whether the presidency will make public names of the six Nigerians alleged by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as sponsors of terrorism in the country.

“Nigeria is not interested in naming and shaming anybody. Rather, it wants to bring them to justice.

“You see that the UAE had released some names and the AGF has responded saying that in due course, all these people will have their days in court. Rest assured that justice will have its way,” Mr Adesina said.

Reacting to the presidential aide, the PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, said such stance from the presidency has justified his suspicion that “the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has been providing official cover for terrorists and bandits pillaging the nation.”

The main opposition described the government stance as unpatriotic and another of the administration growing record of its reluctance to take decisive steps on such a case.

“The PDP holds that the decision of the APC-led government to cover the identity of sponsors of mindless mass killings, maiming, raping, kidnapping of our compatriots as well as the endless violent marauding of our communities under the APC watch, validates our stand that such individuals have connections with the APC.

“This unpatriotic stance by the Buhari Presidency raises serious national anxieties of high-level complicity in the administration and further explains the reported compromising of our security system in the escalated killings and acts of terrorism in our country in the last six years under the APC.

“Nigerians can see why the APC-led administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle terrorism, why it prefers to negotiate with terrorists and even makes case for them, instead apprehending and prosecuting them, as witnessed in the beheading of rice farmers in Borno state,” Mr Ologbondiyan alleged.

The PDP also highlighted the APC-led government decision to stand by its Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, when past audio recordings of his teachings, which suggested religious fanaticism, surfaced on social media.

The Presidency dismissed Mr Pantami’s inciting statements as past mistakes.