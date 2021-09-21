ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina State have arrested one Lawal Shu’aibu, 32, of Maradi in Niger Republic and four others for allegedly selling fuel to armed bandits in a forest in the state.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, told reporters that the foreigner was arrested on Saturday while conveying the substance in a Volkswagen Passat car with Reg. No. XML 347 AA.

The police said the other four include one Sani Lawal, 28, of Magamar Jibia for conveying fuel in a Volkswagen Passat car with registration No. KMC 198 XB; and Abdulrashid Garba, 50, of Daddara village, Jibia LGA, for conveying fuel in his Volkswagen Golf III wagon with registration No. AR 719 KTN.

“Also arrested was Tigal Haruna, 57, of Kofar Guga Quarters, Katsina, conveying fuel in his Passat motor vehicle with registration number FC 977 LKJ. Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were arrested long Katsina – Jibia road while on their way into the forest.

“In the course of investigation suspects confessed to be selling the fuel at fringes of the forest, contrary to Executive order and other extant laws of the Federation. Investigation is ongoing,” Mr Isah said.

Also, on Saturday, another suspected supplier of fuel to bandits in the forest, Shafi’u Haruna, 25, of Anguwan Nakaba village in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State was arrested.

The police said the suspect was observed to be frequently buying fuel at a filling station in Dandume in his motorcycle.

“Consequently, police detectives on surveillance patrol at the said filling station secretly followed after him which led them into an uncompleted building where he was arrested while transferring the fuel into a jerry can.

“In the course of investigation, (the) suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further stated that he came all the way from Sabuwa LGA to buy the fuel and take it to the forest. Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.