The federal government is today inaugurating a technical working group for the pilot monitoring and evaluation framework for Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) interventions.

WEE helps women and girls move from limited power, voice, and choice at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to compete equitably in markets as well as the agency to control and benefit from economic gains.

On August 17, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the Development Research and Project Center (DPRC) had earlier organised a national symposium on the application framework as it relates to the WEE.

It was then participants recommended that a working group be set up to follow up the implementation of the framework.

The group will amongst other things make recommendations to NIPSS, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the DPRC on the development and update of the implementation of WEE policies.

The working group will function under the guidance of these bodies.

At least 10 federal MDAs and 30 WEEs organisations will make up the working group.

The programme is funded by The Gates foundation.

Guests have been invited to the high table.

Nasirdeen Usman is r epresenting NIPSS DG.

Zakari Lawal is the director monitoring and evaluation at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning .

Plangsat Dayil is from the University of Jos, and Jummai Bappah is a policy analyst.

In his goodwill message, Mr Lawal said inaugurating the working group is a critical step for the ministry.

He said the platform will enable the budget ministry to know how to support and make women empowerment better.

The Head of Department of Politics and Social Studies in the Research Directorate of NIPSS, Musa Umar, presents the terms of reference for the technical working committee for WEE.

He opens the floor for comments and assures

that the implementation will not be limited to FCT alone but also at the state and local government levels.

