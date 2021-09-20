The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it recorded 3,165,189 fresh online registrants in the 12 weeks of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Commission also said it will display the details of the newly registered voters in the exercise on Friday.

It disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Monday.

The exercise resumed on June 28.

Mr Okoye said the first quarter of the exercise would end on Tuesday.

The commissioner said INEC had been giving weekly updates of both the online pre-registration and the physical completion of registration by voters.

“Today marks the 12th week and the cumulative figures for the CVR exercise from inception show that the number of fresh online pre-registrants stands at 3,165,189.

“Also 1,457,766 Nigerians have applied for voter transfer, replacement of PVCs and update of their voter information records.

“Completed registrations now stand at 1,081,947 voters.

“Youths between the ages of 18 and 34 still constitute the majority with 771,770 (71.33 per cent) completed registration.

“In terms of occupation, students form the largest category with 439,608 (40.63 per cent).

“On gender distribution, 555,872 (51.38 per cent) are male and 526,075 (48.62 per cent) are female,” Mr Okoye said.

He recalled that when the commission resumed the CVR in June, it released a detailed timetable indicating quarterly schedules for the exercise.

Mr Okoye stated that detailed figures for Week 12 as of 7 a.m. on Monday had been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

He said that Section 19 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), mandated INEC to publish the register of voters.

He said that the section mandated that it must be published for a period of not less than five days and not more than 14 days for public scrutiny during which citizens may make claims and objections.

“In compliance with the law, the register of new voters will be displayed in the local government offices of the commission nationwide from September 24 to September 30.

“The aim is to enable citizens to assist the commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list ahead of the cleaning up of the register before adding the fresh registrants to the current register and the printing of their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for future elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For clarity, ineligible registrants include foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18.”

Mr Okoye urged Nigerians to assist INEC to identify multiple registrants and deceased persons so that they can be removed from the register.

“The Commission appeals to Nigerians for sustained cooperation and support in our determination to conduct free and fair elections of which a credible register of voters is the foundation,” he said.

The commissioner stated that the second quarter of the exercise would begin on October 4 and end on December 20.

According to him, further details will be announced by the Commission before the commencement of the exercise.

(NAN)