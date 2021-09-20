ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, is on her way to the university’s main campus in Ojo to officially assume duty.

PREMIUM TIMES’ earlier report on Friday indicated that the professor of Physiology was expected to resume on Wednesday, September 22, when the 30-day extension of tenure granted the acting vice-chancellor, Oyedamola Oke, ends.

But the new VC confirmed to this newspaper that the letter of her appointment indicated that her resumption date was supposed to be Friday, September 17.

“My letter indicated September 17. But of course, I just got it on the same day, so I couldn’t resume on Friday. So, definitely, today is for resumption,” Mrs Olatunji-Bello said in an exclusive telephone interview with our reporter.

Ecstasy

Meanwhile, the professor was welcomed to the university by many people amidst songs and dances.

A video obtained by this newspaper through the office of the university’s centre for information, press and public relations (CIPPR) was tagged “gallant entry.”

The centre’s coordinator, Ademola Adekoya, who spoke briefly in a telephone call with our reporter, said the university was eager to start a new phase of excellence.

A statement issued by CIPPR states in part; “After months of heightened expectations by stakeholders, the Governor of Lagos State University and Visitor to the University, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday, appointed former Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, 9th Substantive Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University to wide applause from all and sundry.

“This morning, the Prof. of Physiology makes a gallant entry into the scenic main campus of the university, no longer as Director, LASUDA, but as the Vice Chancellor of the 37-year old institution.”

Prayer

Meanwhile, as soon as she was led into the office by the staff and students, a prayer session was held.

The new VC is the area pastor in charge of the Testimony Chapel, under Lagos Province 1 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Lagos.