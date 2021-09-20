ADVERTISEMENT

After more than two weeks of increasing fatality figures from the coronavirus pandemic and rising fresh cases, Nigeria on Sunday reported only a death and less than 200 cases.

The development on Sunday is a relief from the perceived helplessness of Nigeria’s healthcare system over the rampaging crisis.

The situation may have been complicated by the prolonged strike by medical doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) which entered its 7th week on Monday.

Latest data

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed a death from the pandemic in the country, noting that Nigeria’s fatality toll now stands at 2,655..

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its Facebook page late Sunday night, adding that that 168 new cases were recorded across 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The disease centre also noted that the total infections in the country on Sunday rose to 201,798.

It also noted that a total of 190,563 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide, while 8,580 are currently down with the illness.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos State reported 75 new cases, followed by Abia State in the South-east with 26 cases while Niger State in the North-central recorded 20.

The FCT recorded 15 cases to rank fourth on the log as another North-central state, Benue, closely followed with eight cases.

Like Benue, Ogun State in the South-west also recorded eight cases while its regional counterparts of Osun and Ondo States reported seven and two cases respectively.

Also, Edo State in the South-south recorded three cases while the duo of Kaduna and Kano in the North-west recorded two cases each.