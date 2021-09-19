ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State says the ban on mobile telecommunications network will remain until security personnel record win the fight against insecurity in the state.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed mobile telecommunications network providers to shut down their networks in Zamfara State for two weeks as part of measures to tackle the activities of bandits.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how people in the state now travel to Sokoto and Funtua in Katsina State to make calls, send messages and do financial transactions.

The ban was to expire on Friday. But speaking to BBC Hausa radio, Mr Matawalle said it will continue indefinitely.

“We must elongate the ban because our hope is for peace to return and for our people to be safe.

“We’ll continue to discuss with security agencies and until we are convinced by them, the ban will continue. The result of our interactions with the security agencies will determine when the ban will be lifted,” Mr. Màtawalle said.

Katsina State government has also shut down mobile telecommunications network in 13 local government areas of the state where bandits are considered to be active.

The areas, Funtua, Malumfashi, Bakori, Dutsin Ma, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Safana, Batsari Kankara, Danmusa, Jibia and Kurfi have all disconnected from mobile telecommunications services.