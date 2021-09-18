A group of about 50 bandits Friday evening raided Tangaza, the headquarters of Gidan Madi Local Government Area of Sokoto, and carted away foodstuff, water, and other commodities.
Multiple sources confirmed to Premium Times that the bandits did not kill or abduct any resident during the raid that lasted about 40 minutes.
A witness, Basharu Altine, said the bandits stormed the town on motorcycles and went straight to the central motor park.
“They came around 8:41 this night, Friday, and started shooting as they rode towards the central motor park. Residents were scared after the bandits started ransacking shops looking for foodstuff,” he said.
Mr Altine said even people who stayed behind were not shot or taken by the bandits. “It was obvious they were looking for food items,” he said.
Another resident, Aminu Sodangi, said vigilante members and police officers stationed in the town were mobilised immediately after the bandits left.
“I was going home when the shooting started. At first, we thought they were there to kill and kidnap but then it became obvious that they were looking for foodstuff. But vigilante members alongside policemen and soldiers went after they (the bandits) had left,” Mr. Sodangi said.
The spokesperson of the police in Sokoto, Sanusi Abubakar, did not respond to calls from our reporter.
