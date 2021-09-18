ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Health, Tanko Sununu, to join the recently constituted Health Sector Reform Committee.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued late Friday night.

Mr Buhari recently approved the setting up of the committee, for the development and implementation of a health sector reform programme for Nigeria.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum, among others.

The committee, which is set up for a period of six months, will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades.

The committee will factor the lessons learnt from the review into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme.

Other members of the committee are Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta; Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Alex Okoh, Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE); Ibrahim Abubakar, Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University College London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health.

Babatunde Irukera, Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council; Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Adedamola Dada; Sani Aliyu and Mairo Mandara would also serve in the committee.

About Sununu

Mr Sununu is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services.

He had previously served as a past Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association and Associate member of the World Medical Association.