Igbo youth leaders have resolved to ensure peace, stability and security of the South-east.

The region has been ravaged by killings and destruction over the agitation for an independent republic, Biafra.

The youth leaders, however, threatened to lead a protest to the nation’s capital, Abuja, if the Nigerian government does not make provision for a speedy and fair trial of the leader of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, who is detained in Abuja.

Mr Kanu, who was recently “intercepted” in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria, is standing trial for alleged treason.

“We call on the Federal Government to make available all necessary logistics needed for the timely and speedy trial of Nnamdi Kanu (which must be fair and in accordance with laid down laws of the country).

“If not, the South-east youths will lead a protest to Abuja in that regard,” the youth leaders said.

The resolutions by the youth leaders are contained in a communique issued on Friday in Enugu, Enugu State, at the end of an emergency meeting, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The meeting was attended by the Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Association of South-East Town Union (ASETU) Youth Wing, and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The youth leaders requested a meeting with the leadership of IPOB to discuss the sit-at-home order which they admitted “has had a negative impact on socio-economic life of the region and its residents”.

The youth leaders commended the Abia and Enugu State governments for enacting the anti-open grazing law, and called on Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi states to enact a similar law.

They called on the governors of the South-east states to support the agitation for the federating states to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) which has been handled by the federal government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The dispute over who collects VAT is pending at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, while Rivers and Lagos states have already enacted laws to edge out the federal government in their respective states.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Okorie Okechukwu, representing Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths; Tony Ejike, representing NANS, and Anita Adaeze, representing NYCN.

Others are Maxwell Ezelagu, representing NYC, and Christian Afulike, representing ASETU Youth Wing, among 30 others who also signed the communiqué.

(NAN)