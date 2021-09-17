ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State, Nigeria’s South-south, have dismissed two of their officers for assaulting a keke (tricycle) rider.

The dismissed officers have been identified as Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie, both of them sergeant.

After closing at work in their station in Wari on August 12, the two officers, instead of going home, chose to engage in “illegal duty” on the road, where they assaulted the keke rider, Brodrick Omesan, the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Friday.

“An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The 36-year-old victim is said to be in critical condition in the hospital.

“The two officers, who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to Paragraph E (iii) First Schedule of the Police Act and Regulations 370, Paragraph F of Police Act and Regulations CAP P.9 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021,” the statement said.

The dismissal was ordered by the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Muhammed Ali.

Mr Ali said the dismissed officers would remain in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, and would be charged soon.

He condoled with the family of the victim and warned officers in the state against abuse of human rights.

Incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated from officers, the commissioner warned.

Police officers in Nigeria have continued to engage in human rights abuses, despite last year nationwide #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

In Akwa Ibom State, within the country’s South-south, a 28-year-old Nigerian student, Kubiat Akpan was brutally tortured to death by some police officers.

The victim’s family and the civil society organisation in the state have been calling on the police authorities to bring the officers to book.