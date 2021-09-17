ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits on Friday killed the chairperson of Miyetti Allah in Lere Local Government of Kaduna State, Abubakar Danbardi.

The state’s chairperson for the Fulani cattle breeders organisation, Haruna Tugga, disclosed this in a statement.

He said Mr Danbardi was killed in his hometown in Lere council area by bandits who had kidnapped him for ransom.

Mr Tugga said the kidnappers demanded a N20 million ransom but the family of the deceased was able to raise only N250,000.

He said the bandits collected what was raised but went ahead to kill Mr Danbardi and abandoned his corpse on the Saminaka-Mari-Zango highway.

Mr Tugga appealead to the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to fish out the culprits.

Mr Tugga described the chairperson as a peace ambassador in his community and beyond.

”We have really loss a leader of high respect who has been assisting the association in promoting harmony and coexistence among members.

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Kaduna State condoled with the family, members and friends of late Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi and prayed Allah to grant him paradise and also give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement said.