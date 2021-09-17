ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has said it will appeal the judgment of the Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages in favour of Yoruba secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

PREMUIUM TIMES had reported that the judge, Ladiran Akintola, awarded the money as “an exemplary and aggravated damages” against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the State Security Service (SSS), over the invasion of Mr Adeyemo’s home in Ibadan, Oyo State, early morning of July 1.

Mr Adeyemo had in his suit sought N500 billion damages in his fundamental rights enforcement suit filed against the AGF and the SSS.

But the AGF, Abubakar Malami, announced the decision of the federal government to appeal the judgment while speaking on the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Malami, according to NAN, said efforts were already being made to commence the process of appealing the judgment.

Background

NAN recalls that Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Alliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had filed a N500 billion fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the AGF, SSS and the Director of the SSS in Oyo State over the invasion of his home in Ibadan on July 1.

Mr Alliyu claimed that his client’s house and cars were damaged, while two occupants of the house were killed by SSS operatives during the incident.

But counsel to the AGF, Abdullah Abubakar, had argued that there was no evidence before the court that the blood seen in the video clip tendered by Mr Alliyu belonged to a human being.

Mr Abubakar also said there was nothing in the video clip that showed that the house that was invaded belonged to Igboho or linked the AGF with the invasion.

ALSO READ: Court awards N20bn to Sunday Igboho over SSS invasion of home

He had urged the court to disregard the exhibits and dismiss the entire suit.

On his part, SSS’ lawyer, T. A. Nurudeen, aligned with the submission made by the AGF’s counsel, insisting that there must be proof from a hematologist to show that the blood seen in the video belonged to a human being.

Mr Nurudeen also tendered a video clip which was admitted by the court, where Igboho allegedly threatened to create an Oduduwa Republic, while urging the Yoruba to protect themselves with charms and guns.

However, delivering his judgment, the judge, Ladiran Akintola, said the style and procedures adopted by the SSS during the incident was unprofessional.

The judge said the applicant had demonstrated to the court that his fundamental right to personal liberty, right to life and blocking of his account amounted to violation of his fundamental rights.

He awarded N20 billion as exemplary and aggravated damage in favour of the applicant and N2 million cost in favour of the applicant for instituting the case.

Mr Adeyemo is still being held in the Republic of Benin where he was arrested weeks ago while trying to fly to Germany.

(NAN)