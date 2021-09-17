ADVERTISEMENT

Following her appointment as the 9th substantive vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello is expected to assume duty on Wednesday, September 22.

The date coincides with the end of one-month extension of tenure granted the acting vice-chancellor, Oyedamola Oke, on August 21.

Mr Oke, the then deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administrative matters, was elected by the university’s Senate on January 11 as the acting vice-chancellor. He filled the vacuum created by the exit of the university’s 8th substantive vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

The Senate had risen to the occasion following the decision by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to cancel the first selection process for the appointment of Mr Fagbohun’s successor, about a week before his exit.

The Senate election, which was supervised by the provost of the university’s college of medicine, Abiodun Adewuya, as the protem chairman, produced Mr Oke as the acting vice-chancellor having polled 61 votes as against his colleague and deputy vice-chancellor (Academic), Wahab Ellias, who polled 51 votes.

New process delayed

When the cancellation of the first selection process was announced the statement issued by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Gboyega Akosile, had indicated that a new process was to be concluded within 45 days when the acting vice-chancellor was expected to hand over to a substantive successor.

However, following a series of controversies that trailed the entire selection processes which led to the cancellation of the second process and the dissolution of the governing council, Mr Oke had continued to hold office.

But when a new governing council under the chairmanship of the state’s former auditor-general, David Sunmomi, was inaugurated, a monthly 30-day extension of tenure of office for the acting vice-chancellor was introduced.

“The system was adopted simply to limit the power of the acting vice-chancellor pending the conclusion of the fresh selection process.

“It was also aimed at reducing the waiting period for the substantive vice-chancellor whenever he or she was appointed,” a source, who does not want to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The source added that since the last tenure extension was granted on August 21 to take effect on August 22, Mr Oke is expected to vacate office on September 22. The new vice-chancellor is expected to assume duty immediately.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello, a professor of Physiology at the university, once served as an acting vice-chancellor and a deputy vice-chancellor at the institution.

The latest contest was the third time she vied for the office having contested against her predecessor, Mr Fagbohun, in 2016.

She also took part in the selection process that produced Mr Fagbohun’s predecessor, Oladapo Obafunwa, a pathologist, in 2011.